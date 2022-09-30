It will probably only offer a small amount of comfort for the 100,000 or so self-employed in the Balearics, but the package of fiscal measures announced by Spain's finance minister, María Jesús Montero, envisages a five per cent reduction in income tax in 2023 and an increase in deductible expenses ("difficult to justify") to seven per cent.
Some benefit for the self-employed from Spain's new fiscal measures
Measures will apply from next year
