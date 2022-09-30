It is a mixed bag of weather for this weekend with everything from rain to sunshine. First, the good news. Beautiful clear skies and sunshine is being forecast for Sunday with a rise in temperatures. Now the bad news..today will see rain and cloudy skies with a big drop in temperatures. The Met Office states that there could be heavy rains in some parts of the island along with high winds. For tomorrow, Saturday, the unsettled weather will continue but it will remain dry.

It will be an unsettled weather start to October, according to the Palma Met Office.