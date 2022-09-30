Local police in Calvia (Palmanova, Magalluf and Santa Ponsa) ha ve fired a broadside against pirate taxis, seizing 12 vehicles and imposing heavy fines. "This is a serious office and goes against all transport regulations," said a police spokesperson.
Local police fire broadside against pirate taxis
"A very serious offence..."
