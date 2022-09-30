Brad Pitt thinks that super-model Emily Ratajkowski is the "hottest thing on the planet" as rumours about their relationship continue to grow. Emily has been on holiday on the island with her son Sly and she visited the village of San Joan where she spent most of her summer holidays as a child.

According to Yahoo News: The Gone Girl star recently filed from divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after he reportedly cheated on her “multiple times” during their four-year marriage. She isn’t sitting at home crying about her ex, though, according to her friends. “Emily isn’t going to have any problem moving on with her life from Sebastian. She’s completely over him,” was quoted as saying. Right now, it appears that moving on means a date or two with Pitt, who is also dealing with an ongoing divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Emily, who is also a best-selling author, has been telling her small army of fans on instagram how much she loves Mallorca and how much she enjoyed showing San Joan to her son earlier this month. She also posted a photograph of herself on the beach at Cala Pi.

Born in London to American parents and raised in Encinitas, Ratajkowski began acting as a child before she gained a recurring role on the Nickelodeon series iCarly (2009–2010). Her modeling debut was on the cover of the March 2012 issue of the erotic magazine treats!, which led to her appearing in two music videos: Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" and Maroon 5's "Love Somebody".