Brad Pitt thinks that super-model Emily Ratajkowski is the "hottest thing on the planet" as rumours about their relationship continue to grow. Emily has been on holiday on the island with her son Sly and she visited the village of San Joan where she spent most of her summer holidays as a child.
Mallorca-loving Emily is the hottest thing on the planet, says Brad Pitt
Super model has been on holiday on the island
