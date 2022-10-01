On Friday, a national energy-saving regulation requiring shops to install automatic doors came into force. In the Balearics, however, many businesses have not been able to meet the deadline. This is because suppliers have been overwhelmed by the demand and have in any event been experiencing some shortage of materials.
Demand for shops' automatic doors overwhelming suppliers
Cost varies from between 1,500 and 5,000 euros
