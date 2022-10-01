The second Festival Literatura Expandida started in Magalluf on Friday. A three-day event, it is one that has in mind making Magalluf a centre for culture that goes beyond the "sun and beach" formula.

Held at the INNSiDE Calvia Beach Hotel, it is organised by Rata Corner, a Palma book store which believes in culture as a motor of change. "We want to expand it beyond its limits." This is one reason why Magalluf, unusual for such an event perhaps, has been chosen as the venue. Another is that participating authors and performers challenge conventions. One writer whose upbringing was unconventional is Caitlin Moran, known for, among other things, her satirical Celebrity Watch column in The Times.

Of activities arranged for Saturday, one is a guided tour of Magalluf in English, conducted by Tomeu Canyelles and Biel Vives, authors of a book published in 2020, Magaluf, mes enlla del mite (Magalluf, Beyond the Myth).