Sedi Behvarrad is one of many Iranians who fled Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. She has never returned. Married to a Mallorcan, she is very aware of the protests against the compulsory use of the veil, which began two weeks ago following the death in custody of a Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly disobeying the rule. "How is it possible that they can kill her because a little hair is visible?"
Iranian woman in Mallorca calls for international help for protesters
"If the regime yields, even a little, this will require international support"
