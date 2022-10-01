Sedi Behvarrad is one of many Iranians who fled Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. She has never returned. Married to a Mallorcan, she is very aware of the protests against the compulsory use of the veil, which began two weeks ago following the death in custody of a Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly disobeying the rule. "How is it possible that they can kill her because a little hair is visible?"

Sedi embodies everything that is denied to women in her country. She doesn't wear a veil because she is not a believer. She has studied at university and is a businesswoman. "Iranians only wish to live in freedom, nothing more; to be able to go out dressed as they want."

She fears that the protests against the regime will lose strength over time and so believes that the intervention of the international community is essential. "The future of the protests depends on whether or not the world helps Iran. Otherwise, they will kill everyone who has participated. It is a country that kills." She points out that the Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, took more than a week to speak about the issue, as did the minister for equality, Irene Montero. "Their position is very important, like that of the leaders of other states," adds Sedi, noting that many countries have good relations with Iran because of the export of energy resources, such as oil.

Fathers, brothers and sons of women are now on the streets demanding more rights. "They can see what they are doing and so and they have also taken to the streets. Many are dying." But there have also been demonstrations by men and women in support of the regime. There are people who benefit from government policies, Sedi observes. "The regime will remain as it is. It is very structured. If it yields, even a little, this will require international support."

She adds that during more than forty years of dictatorship, "millions" of people have disappeared and that the police make up the reasons. She met her husband in the Canary Islands, saying that she had to leave Iran because she did not "fit in". If the Islamic Revolution hadn't happened, she would still be there.