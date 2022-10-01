Guardia Civil rescue in Mallorca

The Guardia Civil recovered the body. | Alejandro Sepúlveda

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterLlucmajor01/10/2022 12:16
0

On Saturday morning, the Guardia Civil recovered the body of a man that was in the sea off Cap Blanc, Llucmajor. He has been identified and the family have been informed.

The Guardia have verified that a car parked near the cliff belonged to the man. There were no indications of violence, and an autopsy will be carried out on Monday.