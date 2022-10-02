These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: October 2 at 2am

Departure: October 2 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 67311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Civitavecchia

Arrival: October 2 at 4am

Departure: October 2 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 111.554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Cadiz

Arrival: October 2 at 5am

Departure: October 2 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 71.304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 2 at 5.05am

Departure: October 2 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25.993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 2 at 5.05am

Departure: October 2 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: October 2 at 6.30am

Departure: October 2 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 29.646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Castellon

Arrival: October 2 at 12pm

Departure: October 4 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 23.420

Flag: Malta

Length: 177

Vessel: Riviera

Origin: Villafranche-de-Rourgue

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 2 at 1pm

Departure: October 2 at 9.01pm

Gross tonnage: 66.172

Flag: Marshall Islands

Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 2 at 10.15pm

Departure: October 3 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 2 at 10.45pm

Depature: October 2 at 11.45pm

Gross tonnage: 29.646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.