These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: October 2 at 2am
Departure: October 2 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Civitavecchia
Arrival: October 2 at 4am
Departure: October 2 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111.554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Cadiz
Arrival: October 2 at 5am
Departure: October 2 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 2 at 5.05am
Departure: October 2 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 2 at 5.05am
Departure: October 2 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 2 at 6.30am
Departure: October 2 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Castellon
Arrival: October 2 at 12pm
Departure: October 4 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 23.420
Flag: Malta
Length: 177
Vessel: Riviera
Origin: Villafranche-de-Rourgue
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 2 at 1pm
Departure: October 2 at 9.01pm
Gross tonnage: 66.172
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 238
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 2 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 3 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 2 at 10.45pm
Depature: October 2 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
