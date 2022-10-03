Placeholder
Cathy CalizPalma03/10/2022 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 3 at 5am
Departure: October 3 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 3 at 5.05am
Departure: October 3 at 11.40pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 3 at 5.30am
Departure: October 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 3 at 5.30am
Deparure: October 3 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 3 at 6am
Departure: October 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 3 at 6.30am
Depature: October 3 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 3 at 7am
Departure: October 3 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: October 3 at 8am
Departure: October 3 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Wonder of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: October 3 at 8am
Departure: October 3 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 235.600
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 362

Vessel: MSC Poesia
Orgin: Alicante
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 3 at 8am
Departure: October 3 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 92.627
Flag: Panama
Lenght: 294

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 3 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 4 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

