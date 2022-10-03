These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 3 at 5am

Departure: October 3 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 3 at 5.05am

Departure: October 3 at 11.40pm

Gross tonnage: 25.993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 3 at 5.30am

Departure: October 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 3 at 5.30am

Deparure: October 3 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 3 at 6am

Departure: October 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 3 at 6.30am

Depature: October 3 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 19.976

Flag: Spain

Length: 155

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 3 at 7am

Departure: October 3 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: October 3 at 8am

Departure: October 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 67.311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Wonder of the Seas

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: October 3 at 8am

Departure: October 3 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 235.600

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 362

Vessel: MSC Poesia

Orgin: Alicante

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 3 at 8am

Departure: October 3 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 92.627

Flag: Panama

Lenght: 294

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 3 at 10.15pm

Departure: October 4 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.