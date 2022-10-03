A British man had his 100,000 pound (sterling) watch ripped from his wrist as he was walking with his wife and another couple in central Palma on Saturday. This is the latest robbery, using similar methods, of a luxury watch in Mallorca. According to an email sent to the Bulletin news-room, the British man suffered minor injuries to his wrist and head (after falling to the ground).

The Patek watch has been valued at more than 100,000 pound sterling, according to the email. Police are searching for two men, the actual attacker and another man who pretended to help the couple but who is believed to be involved in the robbery, also.

Over recent weeks there have been numerous reports of the theft of luxury watches from tourists. The robberies usually involve two men.











