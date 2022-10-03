Eleven million tourists could ditch their holidays to the Balearics and Spain as a reult of a new European Union plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The European Union wants to increase the use of sustainable fuels by aircrafts and ships and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport sectors. It will also introduce higher taxes on aviation fuels and tickets and tighten current caps on carbon emissions.
The plans could cost Spain a fortune and according to the Daily Express more than 400,000 jobs could be lost within the industry.
The EU’s Fit for 55 package is a plan to revise and update the bloc’s legislation to ensure its climate goals are in line with the European Parliament. There is already concern in the Balearics over the impact of mass tourism on climate change with experts saying that something will have to be done sooner rather than later.
About time too, cheap airfares have allowed the fat tatooed British yobs to come here and destroy the place where they wouldn't have been able to go abroad 30 years ago. Cheap airfares has been terrible for the Med resorts. Time to get rid of the mass tourist scum.
Personally I see this as a good thing. Most of the people who wont be able to afford to go to Mallorcsa will be the lower spending lower socia economic groups. Mallorca wants higher spending higher class tourism. They never act on it though. This will force it to happen and the Magaluf crowd will go forever. This is great news. 🍾