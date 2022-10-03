Eleven million tourists could ditch their holidays to the Balearics and Spain as a reult of a new European Union plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The European Union wants to increase the use of sustainable fuels by aircrafts and ships and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport sectors. It will also introduce higher taxes on aviation fuels and tickets and tighten current caps on carbon emissions.

The plans could cost Spain a fortune and according to the Daily Express more than 400,000 jobs could be lost within the industry.

The EU’s Fit for 55 package is a plan to revise and update the bloc’s legislation to ensure its climate goals are in line with the European Parliament. There is already concern in the Balearics over the impact of mass tourism on climate change with experts saying that something will have to be done sooner rather than later.