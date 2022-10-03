Chinese leisure giant, Fosun, will open a hotel in Palmanova next summer, its second hotel on the island. Fosun has taken over the old Hotel Honolulu which it will re-name Cook's Club Calvià Beach. The Chinese group has recently signed an agreement with Hotel Globales.

The leisure giant already owns the Cook's Club Palma Beach in the Playa de Palma. Fosun, bought the old Thomas Cook brand names from the liquidated company.

It is further evidence that international companies consider the Balearic tourist industry as a good investment with a large number of foreign companies snapping up Mallorca hotels.

Founded in 1992, Fosun is a global innovation-driven consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for families around the world in Health, Happiness, Wealth and Intelligent Manufacturing segments.