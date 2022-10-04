Netflix will be showing Series 5 of the hit series The Crown on Netflix from November 9. Part of series 5 was filmed on the island at various locations including Palma, Soller and San Telmo.

It will be the first time that viewers will be able to see Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, who features heavily in both series 5 and 6. Debicki is filming part of Series 6 on the island at the moment. This week filming took place at the Hotel Valparaiso in Palma. She filmed alongside Dominic West (Prince Charles) in Mallorca last year for Series 5.

Filming on series 6 on the island appears to centre around Princess Diana and her relationship with Dodi Al Fayed. However, Mallorca has also been used as a backdrop for the island of Mustique, much loved by Princess Margaret, played by Lesley Manville.

According to media reports in Britain there is concern over the forthcoming series of The Crown in Buckingham Palace because of the way it may portray King Charles (then Prince Charles) during his divorce from Diana.