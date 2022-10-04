Two British tourists were injured, one seriously, following a fight in Magalluf that occurred around 4am last Sunday.

It would appear that an argument between groups of Britons and Latinos in a nightlife establishment spilled over onto the street. A number of Spaniards were then also involved.

Police and Guardia Civil responded to calls saying that some twenty people were fighting. Officers found two British tourists lying on the ground injured. They were bleeding and had multiple contusions all over their bodies. A doctor ordered the transfer of one of the two to hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries. The other person was treated at the scene.

Those responsible fled the scene and have yet to be located.