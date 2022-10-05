Palma town hall is to spend 430,000 euros on the next 'Revetla de Sant Sebastià', the night of concerts in city squares during the January fiestas for Palma's patron, Saint Sebastian.

Councillor Alberto Jarabo, the administration's spokesperson, explained on Wednesday that there will be 220,000 euros for the acts, 106,000 euros for technical production of the concerts, mainly sound and lighting, and 104,000 euros for logistics - coordinating the travel, accommodation and catering for artists.

The councillor for citizen participation, Claudia Costa, said that there will be five stages - Plaça de la Reina, Plaça Olivar, Plaça Cort, Plaça Joan Carles I and Placa Major. Plaça de la Reina will be used instead of Plaça Espanya, where repaving work is due to be carried out.

The town hall will be hoping that it has rather better luck with the Revetla this coming January than it has over the past three years. In 2021 it was cancelled because of Covid, as it was this year, although some concerts were rescheduled for early spring and went ahead successfully. In 2020, prior to the pandemic, Storm Gloria ripped through Palma on the night of the Revetla.