British hotel giant, InterContinental Hotels Group, has opened their new hotel in Santa Ponsa which will be open throughout the year giving winter tourism a lift. The Kimpton Aysla Mallorca has 79 rooms and shares part of the site of the old Santa Ponsa Country Club.

Alejandro Bautista Gómez, General Manager, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, said, “The whole team has been working hard to get the hotel ready to welcome its first guests, and we are excited to be opening our doors for the first time very soon. At Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, we have thoughtfully combined touches of local tradition with modern art and culture, establishing an environment that exceeds the needs and desires of today’s traveller to build an unforgettable experience.”

Designed by renowned local architect Guillermo Reynés, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca has 79-room with large floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies, a rain shower and separate bathtub.

Open year-round, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca will be home to two restaurants, two bars, two outdoor swimming pools and a 900 sqm Maison Codage Paris spa with an indoor pool, mud baths, sauna, salt cave and seven treatment rooms.

The hotel will also offer bookable workshops with resident artisans on the island, designed to educate guests about local traditions. For example, an organised visit to a local workshop that produces tailor-made, handcrafted Majorcan artisanal shoes, allows guests to learn about shoes, see how they are made and take a personalised pair home with them.

Tom Rowntree, Vice President Global Luxury Brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We've spent the last few years finessing our Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio to ensure that guests can discover the right brand to suit their voyage. We're excited to welcome the Kimpton Aysla Mallorca to the Kimpton family. This opening officially establishes our resort presence in Europe, welcoming travellers to the island with Kimpton's beloved perks, unexpected touches, and heartfelt service."