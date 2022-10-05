President Armengol ahead of Wednesday's debate in parliament. | Pere Bota
Palma05/10/2022 16:59
Each year seems to bring a new record level of budget spending in the Balearics, and 2023 will be no different. On Wednesday, during the second day of the general policy debate in parliament, President Armengol announced that the budget will rise by 15% to a total of 5,947.5 million euros; 770.9 million euros more than this year. This is due to be approved at the next cabinet meeting and will then go to parliament for processing.
