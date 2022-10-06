Two sunlounger assistants have both been sentenced to six months in prison, which will be suspended so long as they repay 21,000 euros within two months.

Between June and October 2019, they pocketed some of the rent for sunlounger sets at a "Calvia beach club" (unnamed). A company manager was alerted to what was going on when computer records for one day indicated that 169 sets had been rented out but only 140 had been recorded by the two employees. The company, which already had its suspicions, hired a private detective agency. Over the course of a month, checks were made. Each day, there was a discrepancy of around twenty.

The two were fired and a complaint was lodged with the courts for misappropriation. The accusations did not include possible damages in respect of pedaloes and surfboards, the rental of which was also the responsibility of the two.