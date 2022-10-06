Pama Local Police have located a 21-year-old man with a warrant for his arrest, detention and imprisonment, who was caught on the Paseo Mallorca drunk driving and racing in a street speed competition.

The events occurred at 03.15 hours last Wednesday, when the agents observed two vehicles driving along Avenida Argentina towards the centre, jumping red lights.

As the police explained in a press release today, with the intervention of another patrol unit, both cars were intercepted on Paseo Mallorca.

One of the drivers was reported and the second, the 21-year-old, admitted that he had had two drinks, testing positive to the breathalyser test.

When he was identified, he presented a photograph of suspicious ID and given the young man’s lack of cooperation, he was taken to the National Police, where it was found that the licence belonged to someone else.

Once his identity was verified, it was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest, detention and imprisonment, for which he was arrested.

The Local Police reported another incident on 30 September at 23.48 hours along the camí de Jesús, where a radar unit caught a motorbike travelling at a speed of 124 kilometres per hour, where the speed limit is 50 km/h.

For this reason, the officers reported the driver, a 37-year-old woman, and the judicial authority was informed of the facts, as it is considered a crime to exceed the speed limits when they are exceeded by 60 km/h on urban roads.