Nine small boats were intercepted in 24 hours in the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma06/10/2022 15:12
Nine small boats carrying Illegal immigrants from North Africa have been intercepted off the Balearics by the authorities in the last 24 hours, with a total of 151 people on board, according to the calculation of the Central Government Delegation in Palma, after adding three more immigrants who were caught on land, from the small boat that arrived at Cala Egos on Wednesday.
