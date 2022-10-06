Is Amber Heard about to make Mallorca her permanent home? She rented a house in a Mallorcan village shortly after the end of her trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Her presence on the island only surfaced a few weeks ago and she certainly looks happy with her new Mallorca life alongside her daughter, Oonagh Paige and friends.

Hola Magazine USA reported: "Taking advantage of the hot Spanish (Mallorcan) afternoons, Amber and her baby had a great time in the children’s area of one of the parks near her accommodation. There she was captured by some photographers, who showed how happy she looked away from the United States. This would be the first time Amber is seen in public after the eventful trial that ruled in favor of Depp."

She has been on the island since June and there is no sign that she is moving away just yet despite the end of the summer.

Amber Heard probably came to Mallorca as a refuge after her heavy publicised trial with Depp.

Hola Magazine USA continued: "It is not yet known if Amber will choose to stay in Spain permanently due to her pending issues in the U.S, including the $10 million she was ordered to pay Depp for punitive damages. And though she sold her house in Yucca Valley, California, and filed for bankruptcy, the 36-year-old actress would have to get everything in order before moving away from home."