If you are catching public transport, don't forget your mask! | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma06/10/2022 16:42
The Ministry of Health is not going to include discussing the removal of masks on public transport at Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS), which is being held tomorrow (Friday) despite the fact that some Autonomous Communities have requested it.
