The Ministry of Health is not going to include discussing the removal of masks on public transport at Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS), which is being held tomorrow (Friday) despite the fact that some Autonomous Communities have requested it.



Government sources have said that the Minister of Health and the regional health ministers will analyse the current situation of Covid in Spain as well as vaccination, although the debate on whether or not to remove the masks is not on the agenda.

So apart from masks having to be worn on all forms of public transport, which technically includes taxis, they still have to be worn in chemists as well.