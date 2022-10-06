If you are catching public transport, don't forget your mask!

If you are catching public transport, don't forget your mask! | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Palma06/10/2022 16:42
0

The Ministry of Health is not going to include discussing the removal of masks on public transport at Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS), which is being held tomorrow (Friday) despite the fact that some Autonomous Communities have requested it.


Government sources have said that the Minister of Health and the regional health ministers will analyse the current situation of Covid in Spain as well as vaccination, although the debate on whether or not to remove the masks is not on the agenda.

Related news
Mask-wearing on planes in Spain

Mandatory mask-wearing on public transport in Spain looks set to end

The Balearics is no longer on Covid alert

More related news (2)

So apart from masks having to be worn on all forms of public transport, which technically includes taxis, they still have to be worn in chemists as well.