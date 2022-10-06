The super-yacht, Titania, owned by British billionaire John Caudwell, founder of Phones 4u, has been chartered to play the role of the Al Fayed yacht, Jonikal, as filming of the sixth series of the Netflix hit, The Crown continues on Mallorca. Caudwell has a fortune estimated at 1.2 billion pounds.

Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed were photographed aboard the Jonikal off the South of France. Infact the epic photograph of Princess Diana in a bathing costume sitting on the gangway was taken while she was aboard the Jonikal. In the weeks leading up to the tragedy in Paris, Princess Diana enjoyed days of seclusion aboard Jonikal. Joined only by staff members, the Princess and Dodi cruised through the Mediterranean along the Italian Riviera undetected by scrutinizing photographers until the paparazzi finally discovered Diana on the waning days of her holiday.

The sixth series of The Crown is being filmed on the island at the moment and it centres around Princess Diana´s relationship with Dodi Al Fayed.

While Jonikal was considered to be a floating Palace, the Titania, is certainly in the same league. Her features include:

Beach club at sea level.

Sauna, massage room and beauty salon with on board masseuse and beautician.

Fully equipped glass gym with panoramic views and a personal trainer.

Two master cabins.

Large jacuzzi with swim up bar on the pool deck.

Zero speed stabilisers to reduce any rolling motion while at anchor.

Drop down cinema in Sky Lounge