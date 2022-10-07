While the storms in the early hours ofd this morning caused panic in Sant Llorenç and Manacor, they also created a spectacular display, like the one captured by Toni Gomis in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains.
While the storms in the early hours ofd this morning caused panic in Sant Llorenç and Manacor, they also created a spectacular display, like the one captured by Toni Gomis in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.