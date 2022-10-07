While the storms in the early hours ofd this morning caused panic in Sant Llorenç and Manacor, they also created a spectacular display, like the one captured by Toni Gomis in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains.

This is the photo that the author has uploaded to social networks, captured in sa Foradada, which shows dozens of lightning bolts striking the sea.

The power of nature in all its grandeur.

Just like the snapshot by @marcmarcophotography, at the same viewpoint of sa Foradada.

A spectacular night for nature photographers.