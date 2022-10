It is a contest that has been held in Mallorca for some years. Miss Tourism World Spain was originally in Alcudia before the town hall took the view that it wasn't something it particularly wished to be associated with.

The final this year will be at Tito’s Calvià Beach nightclub in Magalluf on Saturday night. The winner will take part in the world contest in Sri Lanka at the end of November.

The twenty contestants have been in Mallorca since Wednesday. Among events organised on Friday was lunch at La Cocina China restaurant in Palma.