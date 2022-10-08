It is literally the biggest sale of English books on Mallorca. English Fine Books in Palma is closing its doors and everything must go. And it is not only books. The shop is a treasure trove of antiques from uniforms to furniture.

Sara Jane Browne, the daughter of owner Rodney, said that next week they would be holding a clearance sale. "I think we have books which would interest everyone," she said. "My father has been buying books for many years and this is his collection," she said pointing to shelves across the store which are jammed packed with publications.

You can spend hours just looking through the books. Also, there is antique furniture and even autographs of British celebrities and military uniforms.

English Fine Books was established by Rodney Browne about 15 years ago. He moved to the island after owning numerous book shops in Britain. Even the window of his shop, came from Britain.

English Fine Books is in Carrer d'En Morei, 7, 07001 Palma, just at the back of the Palma town hall, in Plaza Cort.