A doctor and nurse, who were off duty and having a drink at the Palmira beach in Paguera, were the first to go to the assistance of an 80-year-old female Danish tourist who had been rescued from drowning by lifeguards.

The incident occurred around 1pm on Saturday. The woman was close to the shore when it was clear that she was in difficulty. Calvia police and Civil Protection volunteers were quickly on the scene before 061 medics arrived and revived her.