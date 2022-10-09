These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: October 9 at 2am
Departure: October 9 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Civitavecchia
Arrival: October 9 at 4am
Departure: October 9 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111.554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 9 at 5.05am
Departure: October 9 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 9 at 5.30am
Departure: October 9 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 9 at 6.30am
Departure: October 9 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 19.973
Flag: Spain
Length: 155
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 9 at 7am
Departure: October 9 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Queen Elizabeth
Origin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 9 at 8am
Departure: October 9 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 90.901
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 294
Vessel: Le Champlain
Orgin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 9 at 12am
Departure: October 9 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 9.900
Flag: France
Length: 131
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 9 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 10 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 9 at 10.45pm
Departure: October 9 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 19.973
Flag: Spain
Length: 155
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.