Cathy CalizPalma09/10/2022 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: October 9 at 2am
Departure: October 9 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Civitavecchia
Arrival: October 9 at 4am
Departure: October 9 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 111.554
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 9 at 5.05am
Departure: October 9 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 9 at 5.30am
Departure: October 9 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 9 at 6.30am
Departure: October 9 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 19.973
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 9 at 7am
Departure: October 9 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Queen Elizabeth
Origin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 9 at 8am
Departure: October 9 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 90.901
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 294

Vessel: Le Champlain
Orgin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 9 at 12am
Departure: October 9 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 9.900
Flag: France
Length: 131

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 9 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 10 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 9 at 10.45pm
Departure: October 9 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 19.973
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

