The Guardia Civil are seeking to establish why a 20-year-old German tourist attempted to run across the motorway near the Son Noguera industrial estate in Llucmajor on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called around 10.30pm. The German, male, was hit by a car on a section of the road without lighting. The driver, who tested negative for alcohol and drugs, was unable to do anything to avoid him.

When medics arrived, all they could do was certify his death.