Around a month ago, heavy seas caused a boat to run aground in Costa d'en Blanes near to Marineland.

Since then, the boat, named Reina, has been leaking fuel. Residents say that they have been unable to swim in the area because of the spill and that the boat is being vandalised.

They fear that the same will happen with this boat as was the case with one at Son Maties beach, which took over a year to remove. Either that or stormy conditions will wreck the boat further and scatter debris in the sea.