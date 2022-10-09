<p>Around a month ago, heavy seas caused a boat to run aground in <strong>Costa d'en Blanes<\/strong> near to Marineland.<\/p>\r\n<p>Since then, the boat, named <em>Reina<\/em>, has been <strong>leaking fuel<\/strong>. Residents say that they have been unable to swim in the area because of the spill and that the boat is being vandalised.<\/p>\r\n<p>They fear that the same will happen with this boat as was the case with one at <strong>Son Maties<\/strong> beach, which took over a year to remove. Either that or stormy conditions will wreck the boat further and scatter debris in the sea.<\/p>\r\n<p><\/p>
