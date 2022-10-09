Investigations into the fatal accident on Saturday night, in which a 20-year-old German tourist was killed, indicate that he was lying on the Llucmajor motorway when he was hit by a car.

The Guardia Civil suspect that he had been drinking, had left a club to go to his hotel and had become totally disorientated. He went in the opposite direction to the hotel, the Guardia still investigating where he would have got onto the motorway.

There is nothing to suggest that he had been struck by another vehicle before a Renault Clio ran over him. The driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs, the accident having occurred on a stretch of the motorway without lighting.

Efforts have been made on Sunday to locate friends who may be able to further help clarify what happened.