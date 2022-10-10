Flowers arrive at the clinic.
10/10/2022
Novak Djokovic has extended his congratulations to Rafa Nadal after news emerged that he and wife Xisca had welcomed their first child.

Djokovic was informed of the news while playing at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan.

"Congrats! I didn’t know. Really? It’s a beautiful news. I wish his wife and baby a lot of health and happiness," he told reporters.

However Djokovic, who has two children of his own with wife Jelena, wasn't willing to offer any fatherly advice to his rival.

"As a father, I’m not going to give any advice," Djokovic said with a smile.

"He has a big family. I’m sure he will experience himself."

Djokovic and Nadal have had their ups and downs over the years, with the nature of their relationship off the court largely a mystery.

