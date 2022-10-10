The arrival of the rains together with the heat is good news for mosquitoes this autumn according to experts who have warned that the beginning of this season is “loaded with pests”.

They point out that there is a risk that the tiger mosquito population will grow in different areas of Spain due to the humidity and the consequences of climate change.

“Water, heat and humidity: a potent cocktail that forms the ideal habitat for the reproduction of pests such as mosquitoes, cockroaches and termites, among many others,” warned the National Association of Environmental Health Companies (ANECPLA).

These insects can also pose a risk to public health as they transmit serious diseases. This is the case of the Culex mosquito, transmitter of the West Nile Virus, of which two cases were detected in Catalonia a few weeks ago.

“The outbreak of West Nile virus that occurred in 2020 killed eight people in Andalusia. That is why we have been warning since August of the continued increase in the population of mosquitoes transmitting this virus and the latest rains are an ideal trigger for an excessive increase in the population,” said the director general of ANECPLA, Jorge Galván.

In addition, the organisation is calling on public administrations and the general public to carry out preventive measures such as cleaning mosquito breeding sites, stagnant water, pools, tanks or any outdoor container that can accumulate water.



The spread of the tiger mosquito has already reached a point of no return, according to ANECPLA, and it considers its extinction in Spain to be impossible.