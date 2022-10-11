The couple now have even more to celebrate. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma11/10/2022 15:23
On Saturday, October 8, Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló welcomed their first child.
The couple, who have just celebrated their third wedding anniversary, have been very secretive about everything related to the pregnancy and now there is a question related to the little one: what is he going to be called?
