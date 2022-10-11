The couple now have even more to celebrate.

Humphrey CarterPalma11/10/2022 15:23
On Saturday, October 8, Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló welcomed their first child.
The couple, who have just celebrated their third wedding anniversary, have been very secretive about everything related to the pregnancy and now there is a question related to the little one: what is he going to be called?

To date, the tennis player has not made any comments on his social networks about the birth, although the media is already betting on one name in particular.

Rafa and his wife apparently wanted to name the child after his father: Rafael - but various sources suggested that it could be Sebastián, the name of the Spaniard’s grandfather.

Rafael has its origin in the Hebrew language, its literal translation is “God has healed” and it is related to power, intelligence and nobility. So his name would be Rafael Nadal Perelló. No doubt all will be revealed soon, could it be Roger of Novak?