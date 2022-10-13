Following his withdrawal from the Laver Cup at the end of September, Rafael Nadal focused solely on his wife, Mery Perelló, and on the arrival of their first child. Last Saturday, the baby boy was born in Palma. Always determined to keep their personal lives out of the public sphere, the couple haven't released any photos and nor have they made any public statement. All that is known is that the baby is called Rafael Nadal Perelló.

The first photo of Nadal himself since the birth was taken at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor on Wednesday. Back in training, he was with Coleman Wong, an 18-year-old tennis player from Hong Kong who won the US Open Boys' Doubles in 2021 and is currently at the academy. He tweeted that "it's not every day you get to have a training session with your idol".