Rafael Nadal with Coleman Wong at the Rafa Nadal Academy. | @ITFTennis
Manacor13/10/2022 09:58
Following his withdrawal from the Laver Cup at the end of September, Rafael Nadal focused solely on his wife, Mery Perelló, and on the arrival of their first child. Last Saturday, the baby boy was born in Palma. Always determined to keep their personal lives out of the public sphere, the couple haven't released any photos and nor have they made any public statement. All that is known is that the baby is called Rafael Nadal Perelló.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.