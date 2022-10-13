The Bulletin has teamed up with the organisers of the Mallorca Open and is offering you the possibility for winning two VIP tickets for the first day on Thursday October 20 and two pairs of normal tickets for the final day on Sunday.

Just answer this simple question.

Which Spanish golfing legend won the Mallorca Open on three occasions?

Send your entries to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es Winners will be announced on our website (www.majorcadailybulletin.es) on Tuesday.