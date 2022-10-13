45% of Spaniards choose Rafa Nadal as their ideal boss. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma13/10/2022 16:31
45% of Spaniards consider Rafa Nadal would be their ideal boss and value his humility, according to 58% of those surveyed, his honesty and reliability, for 50%, and his passion, 48%, according to an survey carried out by InfoJobs on the occasion of International Bosses’ Day, on October 16.
