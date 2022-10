A British male, aged 58, was found drowned this morning in the swimming pool his chalet in Es Castell, Minorca, according to Menorca.info.

The body was found by the pool’s maintenance man.

The Guardia Civil has opened a full investigation.

One of the theories is that the man suffered a blow to the head that caused him to fall into the pool, where he drowned.

The Guardia Civil are however waiting for the results of the autopsy.