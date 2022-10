Two men who were arrested for repeated sexual assaults on an eleven-year-old girl and for the corruption of a minor appeared in court late on Friday afternoon.

The two - a 24-year-old Moroccan and a 33-year-old Cuban - were arrested by the National Police on Wednesday and Thursday. The 33-year-old is a neighbour of the girl and her family in Palma.

The police were called in after the girl's parents discovered messages of a sexual nature from the two on her phone. These messages contained requests to have sexual relations, which the girl - it is understood - has had with them.