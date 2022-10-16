The Son Vida Golf Club in Palma has been hosting the latest Mallorca Classic Week.

Some forty classic cars took part in Saturday's International Concours d'Elegance, which was established in 2016. Alvaro Middelmann, the event's organiser, says that it came about because of a passion for classic cars, "both mine and my organisation partner, Roman Hummelt". "They are not just vehicles, but historical pieces. We value their preservation, which we are passing on to younger people, who are in charge of maintaining this heritage."

An international jury assessed the vehicles based on their preservation and their faithfulness to the originals. These included a 1928 Mercedes Nürburg and an exclusive Jowett Javelin from 1947. The first prize, named Russell Stevens "in honour of this extraordinary fan of the classics who left us too soon", was a Porsche 911, which was a collector's car straight from the factory.