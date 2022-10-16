The National Police report having arrested a 35-year-old Romanian who collected a package from a parcel delivery office that was found to contain two boxes of cereal stuffed with over two kilograms of marijuana.

Security controls for checking on packages that arrive on the island led to the police being alerted to a package thought to contain narcotic substances. The office was put under surveillance, and the Romanian went to collect it. As he was walking down C. Aragón in Palma with the package, he was stopped by police.

Along with items of clothing and various foodstuffs were the two cereal boxes with six bags of marijuana inside them. Following his arrest, it was discovered that there is an international arrest warrant for him. He is wanted in Romania for having caused injuries.