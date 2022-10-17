These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 17 at 5am
Departure: October 17 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 17 at 5.05am
Deparure: October 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 17 at 5.30am
Departure: October 17 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 17 at 5.30am
Departure: October 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 17 at 6am
Departure: October 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 17 at 6.30am
Depature: October 17 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 17 at 7am
Departure: October 17 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Wonder of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: October 17 at 8am
Departure: October 17 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 235.600
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 362
Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: October 17 at 8am
Departure: October 17 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Evrima
Origin: Alcudia
Destination: Saint Tropez
Arrival: October 17 at 8am
Departure: October 18 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 25.401
Flag: Malta
Length: 190
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 17 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 18 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
