Speculation that Rafa Nadal could be pondering retirement from the game have surfaced with top Spanish player Carla Suarez Navarro saying that he was in his "last years..."

“Yes, totally,” she told AS when asked if she was relieved to see the success of Carlos Alcaraz. “Perhaps he (Alcaraz) can be a replacement, because, obviously, Rafa continues, but we are in his last years. Time passes for everyone and he has been subjected to a lot of demand. Physically, he is no longer what he was, although mentally he will always surprise us," she was quoted as saying in the Daily Express.

Speculation over his retirement has continued to grow, particularly after he became a father and his good friend Federer announced he would be quitting the sport.

Nadal will celebrate his third wedding anniversary with his wife Xisca and newly born son Rafa tomorrow. He will head to South America next month to take part in a number of exhibition matches.