Seven champions of this year's DP World Tour will be present in Mallorca this week taking part in the Mallorca Golf Open which is taking place at Son Muntaner in Son Vida.

The 2021 Open de España champion Rafa Cabrera Bello is the star of a line-up that includes, among other champions, German Maximilian Kieffer and European Ryder Cup vice-captain Thomas Bjorn. All of them will be looking to win for the first time in Mallorca and succeed another Dane, Jeff Winther, reigning champion in 2021, who will be looking to repeat the victory he achieved last year in a tight finish and in which he had an exciting outcome that he was able to live with his wife and daughter. The Dane will try to repeat his triumph with the incentive of doing it in a new venue: the Son Muntaner golf course.

The tournament was officially unveiled this morning in Palma with organisers underlining the fact that it will put Mallorca on the map as a golf centre.

Bulletin competition winners

The Bulletin had organised a competition to win VIP tickets for the tournament. We asked the following question...which Spaniard has won the Mallorca Open on three occasions. The answer was Seve Ballesteros.

Winners

The winner of two VIP tickets for the opening day on Thursday was:

Elizabeth Olsson.

The winners of two pairs of normal tickets for Sunday were:

Richard Cropper.

Dougie Nattan.