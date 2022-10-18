The SITEIB union has denounced a recent incident in which several people threw eggs and vegetables at two Palma buses and has criticised the municipal bus company, EMT, for not giving more protection to drivers. "No support has been given or solution offered by the company. This is undoubtedly affecting the morale of drivers."

The union is warning that this was not a one-off and is therefore demanding that EMT provides an urgent solution and, if necessary, requests the intervention of the Palma police. Aggression towards drivers, it adds, is nothing new. A month ago, a driver was physically and verbally assaulted by a passenger. A few days later the same passenger repeated this.