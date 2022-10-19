It was the wedding of the year in Mallorca....three years ago today Rafa Nadal tied the knot with his long-term sweetheart, Xisca Perello. The anniversary this year will be extra especial because the Nadal family has grown with Xisca giving birth to baby Rafa earlier this month.

The wedding, like the birth of their son, was a closely guarded secret. Guests were taken by coach to the air force base in Pollensa and then on to Sa Fortaleza, the British owned estate made famous by the BBC series, The Night Manager. A small army of photographs were camped out at vantage points across Puerto Pollensa waiting for the perfect photo of the happy couple. But there wait was in vain. In the end the only photo of the wedding was one which Rafa posted on his Instagram site. The tennis star like to keep his family life strictly private.