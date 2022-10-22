The National Police are investigating a fire that burnt five rubbish containers and a van in the Camp Redó neighbourhood of Palma in the early hours of this morning.

Everything points to it being intentional. The Local Police had to break the windows of several vehicles to remove them before they were engulfed by the flames.

The events took place at 4am next to the s’Escorxador building. Several neighbours in the area alerted 112 to what they were witnessing: a raging fire in an area of rubbish dumps and with a large number of vehicles nearby.

Several fire crews from the Palma fire brigade and officers from the local and national police were dispatched to the scene. The fire was extinguished in a few minutes. In addition to the van, which suffered significant damage, two other vehicles were also affected.