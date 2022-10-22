Jordi Oliver is the owner of the Can Lluc restaurant in Cala Deya, which has operated for 42 years but now faces an uncertain future because the Costas Authority delegation in the Balearics has decided not to renew the concession for its terrace. "It's a joke," he says, adding that he has been waiting for fourteen years for the Costas to respond to a request for permission and explaining that the authority has been granting him temporary permits since 2008.
Cala Deya restaurant terrace at risk because of Costas Authority decision
The latest temporary permit expires next month
What about this Costas making hellbent decisions about restaurants who are popular by clients and owners have had the restaurants for a very long as time. To me ut seems like revenge - or have the owners not paid enough for keeping them opened?