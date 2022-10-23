These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: October 23 at 2am

Departure: October 23 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 67311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Mein Schiff 3

Origin: Cadiz

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 23 at 4am

Departure: October 23 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 99.526

Flag: Malta

Length: 294

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Cartagena

Destination: Malaga

Arrival: October 23 at 5am

Departure: October 23 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 71.304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 23 at 5.30am

Departure: October 23 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: October 23 at 6.30am

Departure: October 23 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 23 at 7am

Departure: October 23 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Hebridean Sky

Origin: Mahon, Menorca

Destination: Cartagena

Arrival: October 23 at 7.30am

Departure: October 23 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 4.200

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 90

Vessel: MSC Poesia

Orgin: Marseille

Destination: Genoa

Arrival: October 23 at 10am

Departure: October 23 at 9pm

Gross tonnage: 92.627

Flag: Panama

Lenght: 294

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 23 at 10.15pm

Departure: October 24 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 23 at 10.45pm

Departure: October 23 at 11.45pm

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

