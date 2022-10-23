These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: October 23 at 2am
Departure: October 23 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Mein Schiff 3
Origin: Cadiz
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 23 at 4am
Departure: October 23 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 99.526
Flag: Malta
Length: 294
Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Cartagena
Destination: Malaga
Arrival: October 23 at 5am
Departure: October 23 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 23 at 5.30am
Departure: October 23 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 23 at 6.30am
Departure: October 23 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 23 at 7am
Departure: October 23 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Hebridean Sky
Origin: Mahon, Menorca
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: October 23 at 7.30am
Departure: October 23 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 4.200
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 90
Vessel: MSC Poesia
Orgin: Marseille
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: October 23 at 10am
Departure: October 23 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 92.627
Flag: Panama
Lenght: 294
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 23 at 10.15pm
Departure: October 24 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 23 at 10.45pm
Departure: October 23 at 11.45pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
